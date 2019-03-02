PRCC takes two from Baton Rouge CC

POPLARVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College swatted six home runs in two games, outscoring Baton Rouge Community College 29-4 in a midweek doubleheader sweep at Dub Herring Park.
Three home runs accounted for eight PRCC runs in the opener as the eighth-ranked Wildcats (9-1) took an 11-1 victory in seven innings.
Austin Izzio and Matt Taylor each hit three-run homers, while Wiley Cleland added a two-run shot.
Izzio and Cleland each had two hits. Cleland (sacrifice fly) finished with three RBIs and Taylor (run-scoring fielder’s choice) drove in four.
Shemar Page drove in the Wildcats’ other run with a sacrifice fly.
Reece Ewing picked up the pitching victory, allowing two hits and no earned runs over 3 2/3 innings. He walked three and struck out six.
PRCC pounded out 14 hits in the second game, with Ewing leading the way with a home run, double and single, four RBIs and two runs scored in an 18-3 win in five innings.
Cleland smacked his second home run of the day to go with two singles. Dexter Jordan hit a home run and drove in three runs.
Izzio and Taylor each hit three singles while Noah Barron added a double.
Colin Danley picked up the win, allowing a run on a hit in three innings, walking two and striking out a pair.
The Wildcats return to action at noon Sunday, hosting Illinois Central Community College in a doubleheader at Dub Herring Park.
For a second consecutive week, a Wildcat was tabbed the Mississippi Association Community and Junior Colleges’ “Pitcher of the Week.”
Right-hander Miles Smith limited Coastal Alabama-South to a run on two hits over 5 1/3 innings. Smith walked four and struck out seven as the Wildcats went on to a 2-1 win to sweep a doubleheader.
Smith, a Northeast Jones High School product, is 2-0 this season, with a 2.03 ERA over 13 1/3 innings. Smith has walked seven, struck out 20.
A week earlier, PRCC right-hander Shemar Page was selected as MACJC and NJCAA pitcher of the week.
