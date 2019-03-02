North Forrest Eagles soar to the semifinals

EATONVILLE, MS (WDAM) - The North Forrest Eagles head to Jackson to face Ingomar in the class 2A semifinals on Tuesday night.
Head coach Quenton Loving and company are eager for another shot in the “Big House.”
"Excited to be in the final four and going to the ‘Big House,’” Loving said. “We're confident. “The guys have worked so hard and they're just ready to get the ball thrown up and get to work. Like I said, I think we're a complete team. We have good chemistry and I don't think they've seen that. May the best team win."
Monday
Class 1A (Boys) – Potts Camp vs. East Marion, noon
Tuesday
Class 2A (Boys) – Ingomar vs. North Forrest, noon
Class 2A (Boys) – Bay Springs vs. Coahoma County, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A (Boys) – Center Hill vs. Hattiesburg, 7 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Olive Branch vs. Hattiesburg, 4 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Germantown vs. West Jones, 5:30 p.m.
You can watch the state basketball playoffs on WDAM Bounce, channel 7.3.
