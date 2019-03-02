Longtime Boys & Girls Club volunteer to represent Covington County at state event

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - A longtime volunteer will represent the Covington County Boys & Girls Club at a statewide youth celebration next week.
Seminary High School senior Tamija Alexander will participate in the Boys & Girls Club “Youth of the Year” event in Clarksdale.
She’ll compete with nearly two dozen other candidates from around Mississippi.
“I feel very honored to see that my work is paying off,” said Alexander. “I love working with the kids and it’s just a blessing to have this honor.”
“The students at the site where she volunteers, they look up to her, she’s an excellent role model for the students that are her age or younger,” said Perry Weary, executive director of the Covington County Boys & Girls Club. “She’s very hands on with them, the ones that need additional help.”
Alexander was also her Boys & Girls Club “Youth of the Year” in 2018.
The competition in Clarksdale will take place March 6-8.
