Local schools celebrate Read Across America day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Read Across America is a national campaign that encourages elementary-age children to read. It was created to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday and his love of reading.
Several schools in Hattiesburg invited city officials to come read Dr. Seuss to the classrooms. Those officials say it is important that children learn to read.
"I told the youngsters to make sure this is the most important subject in their classwork. If you can read, it takes you anywhere in the world. Your imagination can go anywhere in the world just by reading a book,” said Hattiesburg Police Chief Anthony Parker.
"I think it’s good for the kids to see the officials of the city reading and let them know that we read and we encourage reading and it’s just always good to come out and interact with the students in the schools,” said Danny Wade, Assistant Fire Chief.
The African American Military History Museum also took part in the campaign by reading to the kids.
Students were even able to eat green eggs and ham.
"We understand the value of education and Dr. Seuss has contributed a lot of educating our youth as far as reading. We wanted to be a part of Dr. Seuss’s Read Across America,” said Vanessa Molden, program and engagement director for the African American Military Museum.
The Hattiesburg Zoo was also at the museum reading to the students as well as showing them some animals.
