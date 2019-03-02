Lady Crusaders win season-opening golf tourney

MOBILE, AL (WDAM) _ The third-ranked William Carey University women’s golf team got its 2019 season off to a fine start.
The Lady Crusaders built a seven-stroke lead after two rounds and then held off Loyola University for a two-shot victory in the Spring Hill College Badger Invitational.
Freshman Papatsara Niamrungrueang topped the field as medalist, shooting rounds of 78-75-70 to finish with 223 on the Robert Trent Jones Magnolia Grove/Crossing Course.
Senior April Leonard (77-80-76) and freshman Tristan Cooley of Sumrall (75-76-82) tied for sixth place with three-round totals of 233. Junior Alison Prescott (77-75-87) tied for 13th at 239 and sophomore Alexandra Mudie (85-79-78) finished 16th at 242.
The Lady Crusaders will return to play at the March 18-19 Wolfpack Invitational hosted by Loyola University at Money Hill Country Club in Abita Springs, La.
