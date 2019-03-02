Jones’ Henry selected MACJC’s ‘Player O’Week’

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Jones College sophomore outfielder Trace Henry was named Mississippi Association Community and Junior Colleges’ “Player of the Week” after scoring five runs and swiping five bases in a doubleheader sweep of Nunez Community College.
The Bobcats, who beat Nunez 7-5 and 13-2, saw Henry go 3-for-5 in the first game with two doubles and a single, two runs scored and a stolen base.
Henry was 1-for-1 with two walks in the second game. He stole four bases and scored three runs.
Jones has supplied MACJC with its top performer the past two weeks, with Henry following teammate O’Neil Burgos for the weekly honor.
