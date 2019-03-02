Hattiesburg back in “Big House” for 2nd straight year

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is back in the “Big House” for the second straight season.
The Tigers face Center Hill on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the class 5A semifinals.
"It's a blessing,” said Hattiesburg junior guard Cameron Brown. “Last year we went, we didn't make it too far. We just hope we can do better than what we did last year."
"You're proud of the team, you're proud of the community, you're proud of the base, the administration that puts in front of it,” said Hattiesburg head coach Ernie Watson. “They set the table for you, all you gotta do is just follow the directions and get the kids to buy in. Once the kids buy in, they're talented enough to get to where they need to be."
Here’s a look at next week’s state championship schedule inside the Mississippi Coliseum:
Monday
Class 1A (Boys) – Potts Camp vs. East Marion, noon
Tuesday
Class 2A (Boys) – Ingomar vs. North Forrest, noon
Class 2A (Boys) – Bay Springs vs. Coahoma County, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A (Boys) – Center Hill vs. Hattiesburg, 7 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Olive Branch vs. Hattiesburg, 4 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Germantown vs. West Jones, 5:30 p.m.
You can watch the state basketball playoffs on WDAM Bounce, channel 7.3.
