East Marion advances to class 1A semifinals

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - East Marion is headed to the “Big House.”
The Eagles defeated Piney Woods 82-53 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the class 1A playoffs. East Marion faces Potts Camp on Monday at noon in the Mississippi Coliseum.
Here’s a look at next week’s state championship schedule inside the Mississippi Coliseum:
Monday
Class 1A (Boys) – Potts Camp vs. East Marion, noon
Tuesday
Class 2A (Boys) – Ingomar vs. North Forrest, noon
Class 2A (Boys) – Bay Springs vs. Coahoma County, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A (Boys) – Center Hill vs. Hattiesburg, 7 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Olive Branch vs. Hattiesburg, 4 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Germantown vs. West Jones, 5:30 p.m.
You can watch the state basketball playoffs on WDAM Bounce, channel 7.3.
