East Marion advances to class 1A semifinals
By Taylor Curet | March 2, 2019 at 12:27 AM CST - Updated March 2 at 12:27 AM

COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) - East Marion is headed to the “Big House.”

The Eagles defeated Piney Woods 82-53 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the class 1A playoffs. East Marion faces Potts Camp on Monday at noon in the Mississippi Coliseum.

Here’s a look at next week’s state championship schedule inside the Mississippi Coliseum:

Monday

Class 1A (Boys) – Potts Camp vs. East Marion, noon

Tuesday

Class 2A (Boys) – Ingomar vs. North Forrest, noon

Class 2A (Boys) – Bay Springs vs. Coahoma County, 1:30 p.m.

Class 5A (Boys) – Center Hill vs. Hattiesburg, 7 p.m.

Class 5A (Girls) – Olive Branch vs. Hattiesburg, 4 p.m.

Class 5A (Girls) – Germantown vs. West Jones, 5:30 p.m.

You can watch the state basketball playoffs on WDAM Bounce, channel 7.3.

