Doc Sadler - USM basketball’s fearless leader

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - In his first season as a Division I head coach, Doc Sadler led UTEP to the 2005 NCAA Tournament.
He has not returned to the “Big Dance” since that time. However, it’s always been the goal of the coach with over 30 years of experience in college basketball.
In his fifth year at Southern Miss, Sadler would like nothing more than the Golden Eagles to experience “March Madness.”
"[Sadler]'s really laid-back, he's a really cool guy once you get to meet him,” said USM junior forward Tim Row. “He's always going to have your back and that's one thing I love about Doc."
"As long as you play hard and you know what to do and you do the right things, he's going to let you play,” said USM senior guard Cortez Edwards. “For me, it's been working out well. Be a team player and then good things are going to happen."
“I grew up in a coaching family,” Sadler said. “My dad was a high school football coach, my brother’s a coach. Really, I never thought about doing anything else. I’m one of the few probably that has known his whole life that’s what he was going to do. I will say this – of all the guys that’s in college coaching, I’ve been probably one of the luckiest guys that there is to have been around some of the greatest coaches that’s coached this game.”
