Collins hosts 22nd annual Black Heritage Parade

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - Many people were indeed celebrating during the annual Black Heritage Parade in Collins on Saturday.
“Everything is working out today, so we're glad, the weather is holding up, it looks beautiful out here,” parade participant Aundrea Moore said.
“Oh, we love it, we love it, Black History in Covington County, we're loving everybody coming out and seeing it today,” parade participant Ted Clark said.
Marching bands from Canton and Port Gibson took part, as did some members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club.
Several churches had floats and children from the Boys and Girls Club threw beads and candy.
“It's a lot of work, but it's fun, just seeing the community come together, it's awesome,” Covington County Black Heritage Association member Jungeline Coney said.
“We're having a great time, we love the guys and we love being out here, I think this is our 5th year and it's great,” Buffalo Soldiers motorcycle club member Donald Lee said.
To me, I think it's very important that we all can get together,” Annette Turner said.
Many of the participants and parade watchers also enjoyed a heritage museum at Collins High School and a Battle of the Bands at the high school football field after the parade.
This was the 22nd year for the county’s Black Heritage Celebration.
