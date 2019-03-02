Carey pounds LSU-Shreveport, 10-2

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ Jonathan Turner tripled, doubled and singled twice as William Carey University snapped a four-game losing streak with a 10-2 victory over No. 25 Louisiana State University-Shreveport.
The Crusaders (4-7) pounded out 15 hits against five Pilots, grabbing a 4-0 lead in the first inning at Milton Wheeler Field and then leading 8-1 after six innings.
That was more than enough support for Devin Smith, who allowed an earned run on two hits in five innings, walking two and three strikeouts.
Three Carey relievers allowed a run on one hit over four innings, walking one and striking out six.
The Crusaders got off to a quick start against LSU-Shreveport starter Corey Bellot, with Sloan Dieter driving in a run with a single and Turner and Jake Smith following with run-scoring doubles. After Bellot uncorked a wild pitch, Carey found itself with a 4-0 lead after one inning.
Bellot was charged with four runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning, walking two.
The Crusaders added two more runs in the third inning and then pushed across single runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to grab an 8-1 lead.
Blake Freeman capped Carey’s scoring with a two-run single in the seventh inning.
Turner drove in a pair of runs and scored twice for the Crusaders and Pablo Torres doubled, singled twice and drove in a run. Dieter and Kyle Bayles each hit a double and single and scored twice while Smith had a double and single.
Miguel Morgan doubled and drove in a run for the Pilots (17-3) and Caleb Lasseigne added a double.
