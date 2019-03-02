Bay Springs returns to Jackson for 4th time in 5 years

BAY SPRINGS, MS (WDAM) - The feeling of defeat is still very fresh for Bay Springs after falling in the 2018 state championship.
The Bulldogs lost to Coahoma County 62-46 in the class 2A state title. Coincidentally, Bay Springs battles Coahoma on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. in the 2A semifinals.
12th-year head coach Corey Mackey and company are excited to make their fourth appearance at the “Big House” in the last five seasons. Bay Springs seeks its first state title since 2015.
"The difference between last year and this year is this year we're more confident with ourselves as individuals and as a team,” said Bay Springs senior guard Kevin Grimes.
"We were physically prepared but we weren't mentally tough so this year we worked on being mentally tough and I think they're very confident now,” Mackey said. “Wasn't very confident last year. I think they're ready now to go back and win that thing."
Monday
Class 1A (Boys) – Potts Camp vs. East Marion, noon
Tuesday
Class 2A (Boys) – Ingomar vs. North Forrest, noon
Class 2A (Boys) – Bay Springs vs. Coahoma County, 1:30 p.m.
Class 5A (Boys) – Center Hill vs. Hattiesburg, 7 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Olive Branch vs. Hattiesburg, 4 p.m.
Class 5A (Girls) – Germantown vs. West Jones, 5:30 p.m.
