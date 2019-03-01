First Alert: Saturday forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain. highs will be in the 70s.
Sunday will be a different story. Rain will roll through in the afternoon and evening associated with a cold front that is going to push in some much colder air. Temperatures will push into the 70s by mid day as storms start to develop.
There is a chance for severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening, too. The main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, gusty wind and small hail. While a tornado can't be ruled out, at this time, it isn't one of our main concerns.
Monday, with a north wind as colder air pushes into the area, the clouds will clear and temperatures will only manage to top out around 50 degrees. In fact, Tuesday and Wednesday will also feature temperatures only reaching the 50 degree mark in the afternoon. Overnight lows will bottom our near or below freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.
By Thursday the clouds will start to drift back in as the wind flips back to the south. Temperatures will rebound into the 60s.
Friday and into next weekend another chance for showers and storms move into the area. Highs will be back to around 70 degrees.
