Jasper Co. to receive $3M to fund bridge project

JASPER COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Jasper County is one of seventy counties to receive funds to repair bridges in the state. On Tuesday, the Mississippi Transportation Commission voted to authorize the state to issue $250 million in bonds to repair dilapidated bridges and crumbling roads.
“Our legislature worked hard to acquire these funds for this, for us here in this county,” said Jasper County board of supervisors president Curtis Gray. “This bridge here has been closed about two years and people had to go 15 miles around to get to the other community. So, we’re happy to receive this. It’s like Christmas in January.”
The bridges set to be repaired in Heidelberg are located on County Road 8, according to Curtis who is also the beat supervisor for that area. He says the project is expected to be completed in about a year and a half, which residents are happy to see.
“They just want to say ‘thank you,’ to the state representatives of this county that reached out to other areas of the state to be able to receive this money for the county,” Gray said.
In a press release, the Mississippi Department of Transportation stated that $213 million will be used on projects overseen by cities and counties while the remaining monies will go toward the state highway system. The project on County Road 8 will receive $3,688,140.00 in funding.
“Three million dollars is a lot to put on the backs of taxpayers,” Curtis said. “We waited. I know it was an inconvenience for a long time. But, it’s going to be better now. We’re going to have brand new bridges--- four brand new bridges coming through County Road 8.”
In a tweet, Transportation Commissioner Dick Hall, thanked Gov. Phil Bryant and the legislature for securing funds for infrastructure needs.
Projects across the state were chosen based on bridge conditions, project readiness, traffic volume, mobility and economic impact.
