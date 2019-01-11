Lady Bobcat named MACJC Player O’Week

ELLISVILLE, MS (WDAM) _ Jones College redshirt freshman guard Keyara Jones earned Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges’ women’s basketball Player of the Week.
Jones averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and a blocked shot in a pair of wins that helped the Lady Bobcats rise from No. 11 to No. 9 in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Top 25 women’s basketball rankings.
Jones, a 5-foot-6 transfer from the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, scored 12 points with four rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and a steal in JC’s 82-74 win at Bossier Parish Community College.
The Heidelberg native followed that with a 21-point outing in the Lady Bobcats upset of then-undefeated and fourth-ranked Chipola College. She also had three rebounds and an assist.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.