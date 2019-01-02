Wednesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with cloudy skies across the Pine Belt. A few showers will be possible this morning but most of the rain will hold off until later this afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the upper 50s. Temps this evening will hold steady in the mid 50s with overnight lows in the low 50s with rain moving in.
An area of low pressure will move into the area on Thursday bringing us heavy rain. Unfortunately, we could see another 2-4 inches of rain which we don't need. Highs on Thursday will be held into the mid 50s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.
The good news is that The sun will come back this weekend with highs in the low 60s. This will finally give us a chance to dry out!
