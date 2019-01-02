Wayne County schools to delay start time this week

WAYNE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - The Wayne County School District will delay the start of school on Thursday and Friday due to recent flooding, road issues and the impending threat of continued rain of the next couple of days.
The school was set to begin the new semester on Thursday and Friday following Christmas vacation, but classes will begin later at 9:30 a.m. on those two days.
School buses will run two hours late.
The district asks everyone to be patient as it continue to focus on student safety.
Faculty and staff will have normal working hours.
