USM basketball continues C-USA play

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Southern Miss men’s basketball continues its six-game road trip with game four of the swing on Thursday at Rice.
The Golden Eagles (8-5) are 1-3 on the trip so far – which includes a 15-point loss to Louisiana Tech on Saturday to open Conference USA play.
"We just didn't show the toughness that you got to show on the road to open up the conference season to have success,” said USM head coach Doc Sadler. “That's something you wouldn't have expected with an upper-class team. But at the same time, it's something that we've got to put behind us. You got 17 more and you've got your second conference game on the road."
"We didn't play very well and [Louisiana Tech] made shots in the second half so they took off,” said USM senior guard Tyree Griffin. “We just got to forget about that, on to the next game."
The Lady Eagles battle Rice as well on Thursday to open C-USA play at Reed-Green Coliseum.
In its 8-5 start, USM has relied on several newcomers including freshmen guard Daishai Almond and Kelsey Jones. Jones leads the Eagles in rebounding (5.9 per game) and is second on the team in points per game (9.6).
“We’ve kind of been up-and-down, and that’s not really one word, but inconsistency,” said Lady Eagles head coach Joye Lee-McNelis. “But I think that’s somewhat expected when you have basically three players on your team that’s played in this program over an extended period of time. When you have five freshmen, you have a transfer that’s a junior, you have six kids that have never worn a Golden Eagle uniform. They are playing major minutes for us.”
