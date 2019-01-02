Rep. Jay Hughes qualifies to run for Lt. Governor

“I visited with seniors, who are making life and death decisions about healthcare, who have worked hard their whole lives and just want to retire with dignity,” Hughes stated. “And most importantly, I’ve heard from kids, from grade school to college, that just want a fair shake and the ability to get a good education so they can one day provide for their own families. We need to provide our children with better opportunities so that they don’t have to move away and never come back. Every person I have met across our great state has inspired me to help us build a better life for our citizens. I will fight to make Mississippi better for ALL Mississippians.”