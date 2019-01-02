Pine Belt welcomes first babies of the new year

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - WDAM introduces you to the newest babies of 2019, born in the Pine Belt.
Jessica Bowman takes a look at the new faces on New Year's Day.
“Around 7:31 she was born, Athena Marie Broadway,” said Misty Broadway said.
Proud parents Misty and Ricky Broadway, from Myrick, welcomed their new baby girl on New Year’s Day. The 7-pound 2-ounce little bundle of joy was born New Year’s Day morning at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. She was the first baby born this year in Jones County.
“Definitely a surprise. She was a surprise in the beginning and she’s a surprise now. She was stubborn and wanted to come when she wanted to come,” Misty said.
Sharing the same birthday, the first baby born in 2019 in the Pine Belt was at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.
Meet baby boy Perez. At 3:24 a.m. New Year’s Day, the Perez family welcomed their fifth baby.
“I just think it’s exciting anytime you have a baby. It’s extra exciting that the baby was the first baby of the year,” Mary-Anne Perez said.
Weighing 9 pounds 1 ounce, mother Mary-Anne Perez and her husband said they haven’t found the perfect name for their son just yet, but they are grateful for a safe delivery.
“We are just excited to have him here and that he’s healthy,” Mary-Anne said.
“It’s been wonderful. Especially with my little angel right here,” Ricky said.
“New family, new year, new baby. All new stuff. It’s everything to be grateful for. All we can thank for that is God,” Misty added.
A mother also delivered a baby girl named Kyleigh at 12:36 New Year’s Day afternoon at Merrit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg.
