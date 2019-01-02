New Year’s holiday enforcement period ends at midnight

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Late Tuesday afternoon, at least two deadly crashes had been reported on Mississippi roadways over the News Year’s holiday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is emphasizing to drivers the goal of Making It Home for the Holidays.
So far, troopers have issued 73 citations, one DUI, and are investigating six crashes. The two deadly crashes were in Biloxi and Greenwood.
The New Year’s enforcement period began New Year’s Eve and ends at midnight on New Years Day, but Corporal Kervin Stewart says troopers are always on the lookout for dangerous and distracted drivers.
Corporal Stewart said, “Enforcement never ends. We’re gonna be out here whether it’s the Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Department or Police Department or just your fellow citizens that are watching what you’re doing. Be safe, don’t drink and drive, wear your seat belts and obey the posted laws.”
Stewart says all the rain New Year’s Eve may have kept many drivers off the roadways over the holiday which helped reduce the number of violations.
