New Year’s Day crash kills 1 in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - One person is dead following a New Year’s Day crash in the Hub City.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the single-vehicle crash happened on James Street near South Tipton Street around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to HPD, two people were involved in the crash and both were rushed to an area hospital after first responders arrived on the scene. Moore said one of those involved later died.
HPD has not released the identity of the person killed in the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
