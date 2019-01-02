Mississippi receiving federal grant for preschool programs

Mississippi receiving federal grant for preschool programs
Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says the state is receiving a $10.6 million federal grant for preschool programs.
January 2, 2019 at 2:16 PM CST - Updated January 2 at 3:48 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says the state is receiving a $10.6 million federal grant for preschool programs.

Bryant announced the grant Wednesday on Twitter. He says it will expand a system developed by his State Early Childhood Advisory Council and the Mississippi Department of Human Services.

The governor says the money will help "maximize parental choice and engagement" with a goal of ensuring children have a smooth transition from child care centers, including Head Start, into public schools.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.