Gov. Bryant declares state of emergency for eight counties

JACKSON, MS (WDAM) - Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant signed a state of emergency proclamation on Tuesday for eight counties that were affected by severe weather beginning last week.
Bryant announced the proclamation Tuesday night on Twitter. The emergency was declared for Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Perry, Wayne, Clarke and Lauderdale counties.
The proclamation said state assistance will be necessary to support local government response and recovery efforts in these areas that were hit with severe weather, a tornado and flash flooding.
You can view the full proclamation below:
