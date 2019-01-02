First Alert: Flash flooding threat returns Thursday

PINE BELT (WDAM) - The possibility of flash flooding is on the minds of many in the Pine Belt as we prepare for another round of rain.
Heavy showers are possible across the Pine Belt on Thursday and Thursday night as an area of low pressure moves though the state.
Most of the Pine Belt will get one to three inches of rain, but areas in our northwestern counties, such as Magee, Collins and Bay Springs, have the best chance of seeing higher totals, on the order of two to four inches. While two to four inches of rain would normally not be a problem in South Mississippi, the heavy rain we received late last week is still draining through the rivers.
The extra rainfall could exacerbate rivers already swollen and cause them to flood again. This would also cause rivers just beginning to recede to rise once again and further delay them going below flood stage.
According to the National Weather Service in Jackson, most of the Pine Belt is facing an “elevated threat” for heavy rains and flooding conditions through Friday morning. Parts of central Mississippi are under a flash flood watch.
The WDAM First Alert Weather Team will continue to track this wet weather threat and bring you the latest details to keep you and your family safe. For up-to-the-minute weather information, be sure to download the WDAM First Alert Weather app.
