Active-duty serviceman home from South Korea killed on New Year’s Eve

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI (WNDU/CNN) – An active-duty serviceman, on leave and visiting his family in Michigan, was gunned down on New Year’s Eve.
People in the neighborhood are mourning with the man’s family.
"Once a year, he would come and visit his family, and he'd spend time with his family. You know, they always had a good time," said Willie Gaddy, a neighbor.
Tyrone Hassel III, 23, an active-duty military member stationed in South Korea, came home to ring in the new year with his family.
But just 50 minutes before the start of 2019, he was shot at his parents’ home.
"They were just getting ready to do a cooking at the cousin's house, I think it was,” Gaddy said. “He just came home to feed somebody, brought a plate, walked out the door, and this happened to him."
Neighbors said they heard five or six gunshots, followed by the sound of tires screeching.
Hassel was found with multiple gunshot wounds and died at an area hospital.
"When we came home, we noticed all the police cars lined up, and we saw the coroner's truck, and my heart just went out to the mom and dad," said Althea, Willie Gaddy’s wife.
Willie Gaddy and Jim, another neighbor, later walked over to offer whatever comfort they could to Hassel’s father.
“He’s in shock. Me and Jim, we go over there and we hug on him, and, ‘Man, it’s going to be OK,’ but there’s nothing you can say,” Gaddy said. “They’re grieving. So, we grieve with them.”
Copyright 2019 WNDU via CNN. All rights reserved.