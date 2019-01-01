Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Happy New Year’s Day, everyone! We’re beginning 2019 cloudy with some light rain this morning. A few showers could linger this afternoon, but most of you will stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 60s with cloudy skies all day long. Temps this evening will be in the 50s with overnight lows in the low 50s with cloudy skies.