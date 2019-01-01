Tuesday morning forecast

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - Happy New Year’s Day, everyone! We’re beginning 2019 cloudy with some light rain this morning. A few showers could linger this afternoon, but most of you will stay dry. Highs will top out in the mid 60s with cloudy skies all day long. Temps this evening will be in the 50s with overnight lows in the low 50s with cloudy skies.
Rain will move back in on Wednesday with highs in the low 60s.
An area of low pressure will move into the area on Thursday bringing us thunderstorms and heavy rain. Unfortunately, we could see another 2-4 inches of rain which we don't need.
The good news is that the sun will come back on Friday and stay with us through this weekend with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
