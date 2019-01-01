Mississippi’s DUI laws have changed in past five years

October 1st of 2016 brought the most recent change to Mississippi law. It created a fourth offense DUI. That part of the law does away with the usual five year time frame and says you’ll get a felony for a fourth DUI, regardless of how long it’s been since the previous three. But it was 2014 that brought about one of the most significant changes of ignition interlock devices. Judges can choose to put interlock devices in the offender’s car instead of suspending the license. It’s basically like a breathalyzer for your car. But the car won’t start if you’ve been drinking. First and subsequent offenders can be eligible.