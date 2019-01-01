MEMA teams assessing flood damage in South Mississippi

Several people had to be rescued from the Leaf River Sunday in Perry County

MEMA teams assessing flood damage in South Mississippi
Flood waters are still a problem for several counties in South Mississippi. (Source: MEMA)
By Maggie Wade | December 31, 2019 at 8:56 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 9:46 PM

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Teams from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are continuing to assess flood damage in South Mississippi.

Several people were rescued by emergency crews on the Leaf River. (Source: MEMA)
Several people were rescued by emergency crews on the Leaf River. (Source: MEMA)

Sunday in Perry County several people had to be rescued from the Leaf River. Responders were able to get them to safety.

First responders were able to get several people to safety from the Leaf River in Perry County. (Source: MEMA)
First responders were able to get several people to safety from the Leaf River in Perry County. (Source: MEMA)

MEMA teams are looking for damage in counties hit hard by flooding. Some areas are not accessible by ground.

MEMA is assessing damage in areas hit hard by flooding. (Source: MEMA)
MEMA is assessing damage in areas hit hard by flooding. (Source: MEMA)

The teams are using drones to get a closer look. Some buildings are under water as well as homes and vehicles.

Cars and homes are flooded in some areas of South Mississippi. (Source: MEMA)
Cars and homes are flooded in some areas of South Mississippi. (Source: MEMA)

Greene County opened it’s community room Monday in McLain to help those dealing with flooding in Perry County.

Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.