MEMA teams assessing flood damage in South Mississippi

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Teams from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency are continuing to assess flood damage in South Mississippi.
Sunday in Perry County several people had to be rescued from the Leaf River. Responders were able to get them to safety.
MEMA teams are looking for damage in counties hit hard by flooding. Some areas are not accessible by ground.
The teams are using drones to get a closer look. Some buildings are under water as well as homes and vehicles.
Greene County opened it’s community room Monday in McLain to help those dealing with flooding in Perry County.
