Man killed in New Year’s Day shooting identified

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said the man who was shot early New Year’s Day at The Belmont Apartment Homes has died.
According to Rigel, deputies were called to the complex in reference to a shooting just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Rigel said the man had been shot in the head and was raced to an area hospital, where he later died.
Lamar County Coroner Cody Creel identified the man as 29-year-old Jordan Wing, of Hattiesburg. Rigel said Wing’s body was sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy.
Rigel said no one has been charged in connection to the shooting, but his department continues to investigate the incident.
