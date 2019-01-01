Lamar Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating New Year’s Day shooting

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - Just before 6 a.m., the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 98th Place Blvd. According to Sheriff Danny Rigel, an unidentified male was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head when deputies arrived on scene at The Belmont Apartment Homes.
The condition of the 28-year-old male is unknown at this time. But, he was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. An unidentified woman is being questioned in regards to the incident, but it’s unclear at this time what her relationship is to the victim.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.