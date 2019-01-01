Human remains found in Mississippi national forest

MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A hunter discovered human remains in the DeSoto National Forest on Christmas Day.
Harrison County Coroner Gary Hargrove says he recovered the remains the next day on December 26th. Hargrove confirmed the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.
According to Hargrove, the Mississippi Crime Laboratory has been contacted.
Desoto National Forest is located in Brooklyn, MS.
No identification or additional information has been released. We will update the story as new details emerge.
