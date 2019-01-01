Hattiesburg releases New Year’s week garbage pickup schedule

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Due to City Hall and other city offices being closed on New Year’s Day, Hattiesburg will have an abbreviated garbage pickup schedule for the week.
You can view the schedule below:
- Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, and Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 - No garbage, trash or recycling pickups.
- Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 - Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays. Heavy trash and recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 and Ward 2.
- Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 - Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays. Heavy trash and recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3.
- Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 - Trash (brown cans)m routinely collected on Wednesday and Thursdays. Heavy trash and recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4 and Ward 5.
