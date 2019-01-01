Hattiesburg releases New Year’s week garbage pickup schedule

Hattiesburg will have an altered garbage pickup schedule during New Year's week. (Photo source: City of Hattiesburg)
January 1, 2019 at 3:16 PM CST - Updated January 1 at 3:16 PM

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Due to City Hall and other city offices being closed on New Year’s Day, Hattiesburg will have an abbreviated garbage pickup schedule for the week.

You can view the schedule below:

  • Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, and Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 - No garbage, trash or recycling pickups.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 - Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Mondays. Heavy trash and recycling (blue cans) for Ward 1 and Ward 2.
  • Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 - Garbage (green cans) routinely collected on Tuesdays. Heavy trash and recycling (blue cans) for Ward 3. 
  • Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 - Trash (brown cans)m routinely collected on Wednesday and Thursdays. Heavy trash and recycling (blue cans) for Ward 4 and Ward 5. 

City Hall and related offices (except for public safety) will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the New Year's holidays....

