Club altercation leads to Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a man in a Tuesday morning shooting that left two people injured.
Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore said the shooting happened near the intersection of Timothy Lane and Corrine Street just before 2 a.m. Police determined that an altercation at Club Empire at 811 Timothy Lane led to the shooting.
Moore said shots were exchanged between individuals after leaving the club. One man suffering from a gunshot wound was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for his injury.
Police charged 23-year-old Nkosi Miller, of Union City, Georgia, with one count of aggravated assault in the shooting. Miller was taken into custody at a local hospital, though he was not injured in the shooting.
A bystander was also grazed in the leg by gunfire and was treated for the injury, according to Moore.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-7867.
