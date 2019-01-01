Carey defeats No. 23 Dillard 91-84

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) _ William Carey University’s bench outscored Dillard University’s by 44 points Monday afternoon as the Crusaders topped the 23rd-ranked Bleu Devils 91-84 at Clinton Gymnasium.
The Crusaders (8-4), whose four losses have come against teams in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics’ Top 25, avenged a 62-58 loss at Dillard on Nov. 19.
Monday, four Crusaders came off the sideline to score at least 12 points, led by senior forward Branden Sheppard, who put up a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Senior Leito Holloway had 15 points, eight rebounds and two blocked shots off the bench. Junior win Brandon Cranford added 13 points and freshman guard Dalen Dotson had 12.
Carey’s bench held a 56-12 scoring edge over Dillard.
Starting point guard Javonte McDavid filled up the stat sheet with 17 points, five rebounds and four assists, while junior guard Rodney Mallett chipped in seven points to go with a game-high eight assists.
Senior guard Jessie Ward scored a game-high 24 points for Dillard (7-5) to go with five rebounds and four assists. Junior guard Jefferson Drake Todd had 17 points, six rebounds and five assists, junior forward Jeron Rogers 15 points and a team-high nine rebounds and senior center Rick Curry added 12 points and five rebounds.
The Crusaders led 39-37 at halftime and then outscored the Beu Devils 52-47 in the second half to win for the seventh time in eight games.
Carey will return to play at 7:30 p.m.Thursday, welcoming the University of Mobile to Clinton Gymnasium.
