William Carey basketball gears up for SSAC play

“When we’re clicking, I believe we can make it a very long way,” said Carey senior guard Adrian Williams. “Honestly, we can go farther than last year because we have more weapons coming off the bench. We have more depth.” “It’s been an exciting November and December because it’s such a new team,” said Carey head coach Steve Knight, in his 37th season with the Crusaders. “Only three returning players. We’ve played the fifth-toughest schedule in the country. 7-4 and two of those losses to the number one team in the country in NAIA. I’m happy with the guys. It gets tough now. Dillard coming in here Monday and then two conference games next week. Conference games from here on out.”