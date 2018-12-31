Trump's pick for AG once questioned value of border wall

FILE - In this Nov. 26, 1991, file photo, President George H.W Bush, right, and William Barr wave after Barr was sworn in as the new Attorney General of the United States at a Justice Department ceremony in Washington. Barr, President Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, once questioned the effectiveness of a border wall similar to the one the president now wants to construct. Barr was attorney general under President George H.W. Bush when he was asked in a 1992 interview if he supported a proposal from Republican challenger Pat Buchanan to erect a barrier of ditches and fences along the Mexican border to stem the flow of illegal immigrants. Barr described a side-to-side barrier as “overkill.” (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, File) (Scott Applewhite)