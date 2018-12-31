New Year’s Eve forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - New Year’s Eve will begin with showers and thunderstorms. Some possibly severe so make sure you have your weather radios turned on. Chance for rain 90 percent.
As we head in to New Year’s Day you can expect mostly cloudy skies. There is a slight chance for light rain after midnight. Highs will be in the mid-60s and lows in the lower 50s.
For Wednesday expect more showers with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. The chance for rain is 60 percent.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-30s.
For Friday, Saturday and Sunday expect sunny skies to return to area with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the mid-30s on Friday and in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday with lows in the mid to upper 30s.
