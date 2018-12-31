New Year’s Eve forecast

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Happy New Year's Eve everyone! It's a warm and muggy start across the Pine Belt with temps in the low 70s this morning. Skies will be cloudy today with temps in the mid 70s this afternoon. A squall line will move in this afternoon giving us t-storms between 01-6pm. A few could be strong with gusty winds the main threat.
Temps will fall behind it into the 60s this evening with cloudy skies. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s.
2019 will begin with cloudy skies for New Year's Day and highs in the mid 60s.
Rain will move back in on Wednesday before T-Storms arrive on Thursday.
The good news is that the sun will come back on Friday and stay with us through this weekend.
