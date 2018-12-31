Making New Year’s resolutions? Consider these financial tips

(CNN) - It’s a new year, which means it’s time for resolutions - commitments to healthier living, career advancement or personal fulfillment.
According to financial experts, it’s also a perfect time for financial resolutions.
According to a new Fidelity Investments survey, nearly one-third of Americans plan to make a money resolution this 2019.
The survey found that 48 percent plan to save more, 15 percent hope to spend less, and 29 percent plan to pay down debt.
But when it comes to debt, experts said many people are taking the wrong approach.
Chris Burns, a financial planner and founder of the organization Dynamic Money, said the impulse to immediately pay down debt isn’t necessarily the most prudent.
"They've got that Christmas bonus or they've got that tax refund coming. The urge is take every dollar to pay off those credit cards,” he said. “Build an emergency fund. I recommend three months. That way, when life happens, you can pay for it with cash."
In addition to rainy day funds, people should also better track their spending.
What you don't measure, you can't manage, Burns said.
So, use apps to track your expenses and see where you can cut down.
"When you can't actually see where your money is going, inevitably you end up spending it in ways you'll regret,” he said.
Financial responsibility isn’t all about austerity, however.
Having a stash of guilt-free money helps you appropriately reward yourself, according to Burns. As you work toward saving money and cutting expenses, make sure you also set up a fund for fun.
"If you don't, you're going to burn out,” he said. “If literally every extra dollar you have is going to savings and you're die hard and you're going after it, something will come along and wreck that and you'll drop the whole thing."
