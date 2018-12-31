Lady Crusaders top No. 25 Dillard

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) – Freshman guard Michaela Terry’s 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 18 seconds left in overtime provided the winning margin Tuesday as the William Carey University Lady Crusaders survived No. 25 Dillard University 69-68 at Clinton Gymnasium.
Carey (3-5), which avenged an 83-73 loss to the Bleu Devils on Nov. 26 in New Orleans, survived 31 turnovers Monday, and despite a 47-34 rebounding edge, permitted Dillard 15 offensive rebounds.
And with the score tied 64-64 in the fourth quarter, the Lady Crusaders had to hold their collective breath as a jumper by senior guard Adrianna Jackson missed the mark at the buzzer, sending the game into an extra period.
Carey scored the first five points of overtime on two free throws by junior guard Danyelle Lewis and Terry’s 3-pointer.
Dillard (9-6) got back within 69-66 on a pair of free throws by senior guard Alyssa Washington with 33 seconds to play and then saw their edge slip to the final margin on a jumper by sophomore wing Paige Williams with 6 seconds to play.
But that was it, as the Lady Crusaders won for the third time in four games.
Carey had led 34-31 at halftime, only to see Dillard tie the game 44-44 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, Washington put Dillard up 64-63 with 18 seconds to play in the fourth quarter, but Lewis hit the second of two free throws with 7 seconds to play to tie the score.
Lewis posted a double-double for Carey with 20 points and a game-high 13 rebounds.
Terry added 11 points, four rebounds and three assists and junior forward Savannah Richardson had 10 points and five rebounds.
Junior forward Rachel Thompson scored seven points while hauling down 12 rebounds for the Lady Crusaders.
Washington led Dillard with 20 points, five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Sophomore Jaylyn Brown had 13 points, while sophomore forward Jaquanna Hunter added eight points and seven rebounds. Jackson would finish with four points, five assists and three steals.
Carey will remain at home, welcoming the University of Mobile at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
