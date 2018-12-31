Jones County bridge closes after flood damage

JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) - A bridge in the Powers community has closed due to damage from severe flash flooding.
Lance Chancellor of Powers Fire & Rescue said the Mississippi Department of Transportation was forced to close the bridge at Dry Swamp on Highway 184 near Dixie Electric Power Association.
The closure is causing response delays for Powers Fire & Rescue firefighters and emergency medical responders who live west of the bridge and for emergency personnel responding to calls west of the bridge, according to Chancellor.
Powers Fire & Rescue assured residents that emergency personnel will respond to emergency calls, but it may take a little longer until the bridge repairs or replacement is completed.
