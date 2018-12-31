Itawamba County hostage situation ends after 32 hours

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, MS (WLBT) - WTVA reports that a hostage situation that lasted over 32 hours has now come to an end.
Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson says the 10-year-old girl who was held hostage is okay and the man who was holding her is dead.
He has been identified as Nathan Shepard.
According to the sheriff, a Mississippi Highway Patrol SWAT team entered the home after 9 p.m. Sunday, bringing an end to the standoff.
Law enforcement got a call around 1 p.m. Saturday of two men holding a 10-year-old girl inside a home on Alice Hall Road a couple of miles west of Red Bay, Alabama.
The girl was able to call 911 and warn deputies that Shepard was waiting for them. The Sheriff believes this tip may have saved the lives of two of his deputies.
It turns out the girl’s father, Paul Blackburn, was dead when deputies first arrived, and the sheriff says Shepard was trying to hide that from the girl. However, she found out and got upset.
The negotiator was able to talk to Shepard and to the girl throughout the ordeal.
“As long as we were talking, there was hope. So we were going to just stay with it as long as it took,” said Dickinson.
The sheriff says Shepard made a mistake, which led the SWAT team to make its move on the home. He did not say what that mistake was.
Copyright 2018 WLBT. All rights reserved.