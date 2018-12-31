Heavy flooding prompts water rescues in the Pine Belt

Emergency responders had quite a busy weekend after heavy rain came pouring into the Pine Belt on Thursday, Dec. 27 flooding many areas.

By Jayson Burnett | December 31, 2019 at 11:08 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 11:08 AM

As many as 15 people were successfully rescued from an apartment complex in Richton on Thursday night. First responders raced to the scene on Walnut Street after receiving several reports of people trapped in a low-lying area in the apartment complex. Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles said residents were never in a life-threatening situation, but the rescue was made as a precaution.

On Friday, Dec. 28, deputies in Forrest County rescued stranded residents on Black Creek at Camp Dantzler. Deputies also rescued a man from a tree after his vehicle had been overtaken by flood waters.

((Photo source: Forrest County Sheriff's Office))

Members of the Petal Fire Department rescued 11 Perry County residents off the Leaf River on Sunday, Dec. 30.

