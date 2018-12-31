Elizabeth Smart kidnapper now lives near elementary school

FILE - This 2017 file photo provided by the Utah Department of Corrections shows Wanda Barzee. Barzee, who helped kidnap Utah's Elizabeth Smart, is living a couple of blocks away from an elementary school in Salt Lake City following her release from prison in September. Utah's online sex-offender registry lists 73-year-old Barzee as living in a house near a school for kids ages pre-kindergarten through fifth grade. Federal probation officers didn't return a phone message, but Barzee's supervised release guidelines don't seem to prohibit the arrangement. (Utah Department of Corrections via AP, File) (AP)