Cosby, Kanye and box-office diversity: The biggest entertainment stories of 2018

(CNN) – From Cosby in court to Kanye in the Oval Office, from diversity soaring in theaters to celebrities stumbling on social media, 2018 was another huge year in entertainment.
The biggest movie of 2018 was a cultural watershed and a box office bonanza. “Black Panther” scored with critics and audiences, becoming the year’s highest grossing film domestically. It was followed by “BlacKkKlansman” and “If Beale Street Could Talk.” All three are drawing Oscar talk.
“Crazy Rich Asians” took representation east, as Constance Wu became the first Golden Globes nominee of Asian descent for Best Actress in a musical or comedy in nearly half a century.
Sexual harassment and assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein kicked off the #MeToo movement in 2017. In 2018, the former Hollywood heavyweight turned himself in to face rape charges in New York – charges he denies.
Meanwhile, one of Weinstein’s accusers, actress Asia Argento, admitted she’d had sex with a 17-year-old former co-star in a state where the age of consent is 18.
Bill Cosby was sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison for sexual assault, the first celebrity conviction of the MeToo era. The same month, CBS chief Les Moonves resigned amid multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, which he’s denied.
Several celebrities had serious social media mishaps. Roseanne Barr was kicked off her newly-revived TV show after a racist tweet.
“Star Wars” actress Kelly Marie Tran was harassed off Instagram by a slew of racist and misogynistic commenters. Disney fired “Guardians of the Galaxy” writer-director James Gunn after what the studio called “indefensible” old tweets about molestation resurfaced.
Kevin Hart stepped down from his gig hosting the Oscars two days after he got it, due to old homophobic tweets.
Kanye West went to the White House and delivered a monologue in the Oval Office while wearing a “MAGA” hat. Weeks later, he announced he was stepping back from politics, claiming he’d been “used” to spread messages he didn’t believe.
Demi Lovato, who struggled with drugs as a teenager, confessed she’d relapsed, and released a new song titled “Sober.” Then she was hospitalized for an apparent overdose. Her mother says the singer is now healthy, and that she’s getting the help she needs.
The quickest celebrity coupling and un-coupling of 2018 was Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson. The music superstar and the “Saturday Night Live” comic got engaged this summer after dating for just a few weeks, then split in the fall.
Of course, another celebrity couple actually made it to the altar. The royal wedding of Britain’s Prince Harry to actress Meghan Markle had a Tinseltown touch. The setting was Windsor Castle, but for fans it was definitely a courtship with a Hollywood ending.
