Colorado man charged with murder in missing fiancee's death

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Teller County Sheriff's office shows Patrick Frazee, the fiance of missing Colorado woman Kelsey Berreth, who was arrested Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, at his home in the community of Florissant, Colo Frazee has been accused of murder and solicitation to commit murder in the death of his missing fiancee. Frazee learned of the five charges against him during a brief court appearance Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 in Cripple Creek. (Teller County Sheriff's Office via AP,File) (AP)