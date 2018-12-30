Vitalant hoping for more blood donors in 2019

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -The New Year brings with it a new need for blood donors.
Vitalant, which was formerly United Blood Services, is hoping many local residents will celebrate the beginning of 2019 by making a donation.
January is National Blood Donor Month.
Vitalant donor recruitment supervisor Katie Martin said all blood types are needed.
“You don’t have to know your blood type to donate blood,” Martin said. “In fact, when you come donate, we’ll type that blood for you, so this is a perfect opportunity to learn something about yourself, if you don’t know your blood type.”
She said while travel is up during the holiday season, blood donations usually decrease.
She said Vitalant if offering many incentives to make a donation.
“Every donor will receive points in our online rewards store for a $25 Amazon gift card and when you donate now through December 31, you will be entered into our weekly drawing for a $1,500 Amazon gift card,” said Martin. “So, that’s a special thank you to those that help us sustain patients and transform those lives and transform your life by donating blood with Vitalant.”
United Blood Services joined 40 other regional blood banks in the Vitalant organization a few months ago.
