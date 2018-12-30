Sunday’s road damage/closures

Roadways still impacted by Thursday’s heavy rain
- County Road 120, north of the bridge
- County Road 224
- CR 320 @ Riverwalk
- County Road 354
- County Road 375 (Dunns Falls Road)
- County Road 474
- County Road 630 @ 5 Mile Creek
- County Road 650
- County Road 658/County Road 643 bridge (one lane closed)
- Hwy 511 @ Tallibo Creek
- Mississippi 512, from Multi-purpose building to County Road 132
- West Donald Street @ Harris Avenue (Quitman)
- County Road 133
- County Road 142
- County Road 148
- County Road 250
- County Road 260
- County Road 474 bridge, north of County Road 148 (one lane closed)
- County Road 693
- Carmichael Road
