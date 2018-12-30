Sunday’s road damage/closures

Sunday’s road damage/closures
(Source: Live 5)
By Tim Doherty | December 30, 2019 at 10:50 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 10:50 AM

Roadways still impacted by Thursday’s heavy rain

CLARKE COUNTY

Closed roads

  • County Road 120, north of the bridge
  • County Road 224
  • CR 320 @ Riverwalk
  • County Road 354
  • County Road 375 (Dunns Falls Road)
  • County Road 474
  • County Road 630 @ 5 Mile Creek
  • County Road 650
  • County Road 658/County Road 643 bridge (one lane closed)
  • Hwy 511 @ Tallibo Creek
  • Mississippi 512, from Multi-purpose building to County Road 132
  • West Donald Street @ Harris Avenue (Quitman)

Open with damage

  • County Road 133
  • County Road 142
  • County Road 148
  • County Road 250
  • County Road 260
  • County Road 474 bridge, north of County Road 148 (one lane closed)
  • County Road 693
  • Carmichael Road

Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.