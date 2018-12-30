Saints’ Thomas sets receiving record

NEW ORLEANS (WDAM) _ Michael Thomas broke Sunday a New Orleans Saints’ record for receiving yards in a season.
Thomas, who had set career highs for catches, yardage and touchdowns, passed Joe Horn’s single season mark of 1,399 yards in 2004 on a 6-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater in the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers.
That catch gave the third-year player out of Ohio State University 125 catches for 1,405 yards and nine touchdowns.
Thomas became the first Saint to crack the 1,400-yard plateau in a season.
Copyright 2018 WDAM. All rights reserved.